Trevor Lawrence Says The NCAA Allow Him To Raise Money To Aid In The War Against Coronavirus

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be allowed to raise money to help win the war against coronavirus.

Lawrence and his girlfriend had started a GoFundMe to help during the crisis, but it was quickly shut down by the school’s compliance department. However, it sounds like it’ll soon be back up and running. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to 247Sports, Lawrence released a statement on his Instagram story, and stated the following in part:

We just wanted to say that it wasn’t necessarily the NCAA doing anything bad. They weren’t trying to stop us from helping raise money for this cause. It was more just their rules that were in place that our compliance department was following just to make sure that we were in the clear as Clemson, as an organization that we were doing things the right way. We weren’t necessarily going exactly by the rules so we had to take that down…We reached out to the NCAA, thank you all so much for granting a waiver. They’re allowing us to raise money now, to continue to raise money for what we were doing originally. We’re going to take some time to think about how we’re going to restart it back up.

Good for Lawrence, the NCAA and Clemson all coming together to figure out a great way for the star quarterback to continue raising money.

Right now, we’re in a war against coronavirus. There’s no such thing as too much help. We’ll take everything we can get.

While it was stupid his fundraiser had to be shut down to begin with, at least the Tigers phenom quarterback will soon be able to use his platform to get back to helping people.

As I’ve said a million times at this point, we all need to come together during this war to find a way to get a victory.

The sports world stands united in the fight against coronavirus, and Lawrence is going to get back to helping people ASAP.

Everybody involved in the fight against this horrific virus should be applauded. Together, we will win this war, and now Lawrence can get back to raising cash for those in need.