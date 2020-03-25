Clemson Compliance Forced Trevor Lawrence To Stop GoFundMe Page For Coronavirus Crisis, NCAA Denies Playing Any Role

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was forced to stop raising money to aid in the war against coronavirus.

The phenom passer and his girlfriend Marissa Mowry started a GoFundMe page to raise money for coronavirus victims, but it was quickly shut down after raising only a couple thousand dollars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jun 12, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

It was initially reported that the NCAA shut the whole thing down, but the governing body of college sports hit back hard. The NCAA released a statement denying any role in the page being shuttered and said they “applaud Trevor for his efforts.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NCAA did not ask Clemson student-athlete Trevor Lawrence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families. https://t.co/5oaG75LNQC pic.twitter.com/fUaux6SXdi — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 24, 2020

That’s when things took a twist I’m not sure any of us saw coming. According to Grace Raynor, Clemson’s compliance department told him to take it down because they feared it violated NCAA rules. Raynor reported that the NCAA never reached out about the page.

Important context regarding the Trevor Lawrence situation: Clemson did not hear directly from the NCAA. It was the school’s compliance department that asked him to take it down in keeping with NCAA rules. @TheAthleticCFB — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) March 24, 2020

If you asked me who forced the page to come down, I would have bet my life savings the NCAA forced it to come down.

The NCAA is awful and there’s no doubt it’s one of the worst organizations ever tied to sports. The fact Clemson’s compliance department had it taken down is a bit of a surprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jan 15, 2020 at 4:05pm PST

Given the fact the NCAA says it applauds the Clemson star for his efforts, he should hopefully be allowed to get it back online.

Lawrence has a monster platform and is one of the biggest names in all of sports. Hopefully, common sense prevails and he’s allowed to keep raising money.

It’d be a damn shame if he wasn’t allowed to get back to helping people.