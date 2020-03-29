Mnuchin: Americans Will Receive Checks Within Three Weeks

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said Sunday on “Face the Nation” that Americans can expect to receive their stimulus checks within three weeks if the government has their direct deposit information.

Additionally Mnuchin told host Margaret Brennan that a web-based system will be created for those who have not yet submitted direct deposit information.

Brennan opened the segment by saying, “You will have incredible responsibility in oversight of this $2 trillion dollar rescue package but what I want to specifically ask you about now is when Americans will receive those $1,200 dollar checks?” (RELATED: Here’s What The Newest Stimulus Package Will Give You)

Mnuchin responded, saying, “We expect that within three weeks that people who have direct deposit information with us will see those direct deposits in their bank accounts and we will create a web based system for people where we don’t have their direct deposit they can upload it, so that they can get the money immediately as opposed to checks in the mail.”

The conversation then turned to how Americans should spend the stimulus checks. Mnuchin explained that there are “three components of this law.” Firstly to provide “small business loans,” secondly, “enhanced unemployment insurance,” and thirdly, the stimulus checks. Each of these is geared towards providing “bridge liquidity” during these “difficult times,” he said.

Mnuchin also stressed that “We have everybody within Treasury and the administration working around the clock to get this money out quickly.”