Trump Says Biden ‘Wouldn’t Even Know What’s Going On’ If He Were President

President Donald Trump ripped his likely general election opponent Monday morning, saying former Vice President Joe Biden “wouldn’t even know what’s going on” if he were president during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The federal government has done far more than if anybody else was president,” Trump said on Fox & Friends Monday morning. “If Sleepy Joe was president he wouldn’t even know what’s going on, you know that. I mean, everybody knows that.”

Trump has seen his approval ratings skyrocket, and has received widespread praise for his handling of the pandemic, including from normally adversarial progressive governors. (RELATED: Gavin Newsom Praises Trump Administration’s Response To Coronavirus)

“We have taken this thing and done a hell of a job, and like in Ohio yesterday we got a sterilization for the mask machine approved,” the president said. “It was stuck in FDA. I called up Dr. Hahn of FDA, he’s a terrific guy, highly successful, he came here recently we got it done in one night. We got it approved and it sterilizes masks.”

The FDA initially capped the number of masks the Ohio-based Battelle Memorial Institute could produce in a day at 10,000, before reversing course following pushback from the president and Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.