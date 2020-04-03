Ryan Leaf Celebrates 8 Years Of Sobriety

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf has officially been sober for eight years.

Leaf has had some very public struggles with substance abuse, and it didn’t help it was all amplified by the fact he’s known as one of the biggest busts in NFL history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Leaf hit rock bottom after he was sentenced to prison time in Montana after a drug arrest.

I’m in awe of humanity, you all help transform a life I felt was hopeless. #askforhelp @TranscendSL #Grateful pic.twitter.com/9k6E4dQ3vW — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) December 24, 2016

Now, it’s early April 2020, and the former Chargers quarterback has been sober for eight years. He tweeted Wednesday, “8 years ago today I woke up on the floor of a prison cell…You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending!! There is Hope!! #soberlife #8yearssober.”

8 years ago today I woke up on the floor of a prison cell…You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending!! There is Hope!! #soberlife #8yearssober pic.twitter.com/a9zUYZJI6I — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) April 2, 2020

The Ryan Leaf comeback story is one for the ages, and it’s a shining example of what can happen when you put all your efforts into turning your life around.

As you can tell in the video above, Ryan Leaf hit rock bottom in a horrible way. He’s lucky to be alive, and he’s very well aware of that fact.

Now, he’s working for ESPN, he’s an incredibly talented commentator for the network and he’s sober. You really can’t ask for much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYAN D LEAF (@ryandleaf) on Mar 12, 2020 at 9:26am PDT

Before every great comeback, there are setbacks. Leaf flamed out of the NFL and had serious problems with substance abuse.

Yet, he refused to give up. He did his time in prison, he got sober and now he’s making a positive impact for others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYAN D LEAF (@ryandleaf) on Feb 7, 2020 at 8:51am PST

Leaf’s legacy is now an inspiring one, and I can’t wait to see where his career takes him next.