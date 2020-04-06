Rita Wilson Set To Host CMT’s Kenny Rogers Benefit Show After Coronavirus Recovery

Actress Rita Wilson will host CMT’s Kenny Rogers benefit show after her coronavirus recovery.

CMT announced Wilson would host “CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares” after Rogers passed away last month, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight. He was 81 years old at the time of his death.

“Kenny Rogers introduced so many to country music. His songs crossed over into many genres,” Wilson said in a press release. “I’ll never forget the evocative angst in Kenny’s voice on ‘Ruby,’ the unmistakable hooks and his unique, authentic ability to tell a story in ‘The Gambler,’ and of course, the perfection of his duet with Dolly Parton, ‘Islands in the Stream.’ Kenny’s impact has been indelible.” (RELATED: Kenny Rogers Dies From Natural Causes At The Age Of 81)

“It’s an honor to be hosting ‘CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers’ and to share in an evening of Kenny’s songs with so many iconic artists,” she added.

Artists performing during the benefit include Dolly Parton, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts, Gavin DeGraw and others.

Wilson was one of the first celebrities to announce a coronavirus diagnosis at the beginning of March. She has since recovered after quarantining in Australia with husband Tom Hanks, who also tested positive for COVID-19.