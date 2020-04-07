‘Americans, Are You Mad As Hell?’: Don Lemon Compares Himself To Fictional Character Howard Beale While Criticizing Trump’s Press Briefings

CNN’s Don Lemon bashed President Donald Trump and began to channel the fictional character Howard Beale from the 1976 film “Network” during a Monday evening broadcast.

Lemon criticized Trump for the president’s sometimes vitriolic condemnations on the press and for “taking time to argue with reporters and air his grievances” during press briefings. The CNN host showed part of an argument between Trump and Fox News’ Kristin Fisher, as well as ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, and then began to compare himself to Beale.

“I have to be honest with you,” Lemon said. “For the last couple of weeks, when I walk into this building and I get in front of this camera, I swear I feel like I’m in the movie ‘Network.’ I feel like Howard Beale. Americans are mad as hell. What are you going to — how much more can Americans take?”

WATCH:

“Americans, are you mad as hell? How much more are you going to take?” Lemon continued.

This appeared to be a reference from a scene in Network where Beale melted down on camera. He told people to “go to your windows open them and stick your head out and yell, ‘I’m mad as hell and I’m not gonna take this anymore!'”

“Did you ever think you’d hear the President of the United States react that way?” Lemon said after playing a clip showing some of Trump’s comments to members of the press. “Ever? I know some of you think it’s cute. It’s not. It’s sad. It’s sad.” (RELATED: ‘You’re Not Funny’: Coronavirus-Stricken Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon Banter As One Anchor Tears Up)