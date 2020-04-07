REPORT: College Athletic Directors Considering Football Options That Would Have Been ‘Comical’ Prior To Coronavirus

College athletic directors are considering every single option on the table to save the football season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the college football season in serious trouble because of the virus, ADs and coaches have been forced to look at playing a shortened season, playing at a different time of year and I’m sure there are a lot of other crazy ideas being talked out. According to Brett McMurphy, teams are considering options that would have been previously “comical.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The athletic directors are considering ideas…playing the season at nontraditional times that would have seemed comical just a few weeks ago,” McMurphy said in a video tweeted late Monday afternoon.

He also added ADs are urging each other to put their “competitive advantages aside” to solve the crisis, but there’s no guarantee that happens.

12-game regular season divided over fall & spring semesters? @CFBPlayoff games in May? 9-game conference-only regular season? Our #CFB Insider @Brett_McMurphy broke down contingency plans being discussed as a result of the #Coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Lzv5ZYzmBW — Stadium (@Stadium) April 6, 2020

While I understand McMurphy’s point, we don’t have a choice right now. We must do everything we can to win the war on coronavirus and have college football in the fall.

We just can’t lose, and not having football means we’re losing. So, all options have to be on the table. No matter how crazy it sounds, we have to consider it.

I don’t care if the ideas are “comical” ideas or not. I don’t care one bit. I couldn’t care less. I just want to beat this damn virus and then watch the Badgers play on Saturdays.

If an AD is ruling something out, then they’re not understanding the severity of the situation. We need football, and we need it ASAP to keep people’s spirits up.

Do what must be done, and we’ll figure out a way to make sure it happens. It’s that simple. I am 100% committed to making sure the college football season happens.

There’s no need to thank me. I’m simply doing what anybody else would do in my shoes.