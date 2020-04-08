Jacksonville Jaguars To Distribute Tens Of Thousands Of Team-Themed Masks To The Community

The Jacksonville Jaguars are doing their part to help those in their community with the distribution of tens of thousands of masks during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are supporting #Masks4JAX by purchasing and distributing 45,000 protective masks throughout the Jacksonville area,” the team announced Wednesday in a Twitter post.

The post was noted by TMZ. (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus)

We are supporting #Masks4JAX by purchasing and distributing 45,000 protective masks throughout the Jacksonville area. More info — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 8, 2020

“Inspired by the story of Jacksonville Jaguars legend Tony Boselli and his battle against COVID-19, the team is purchasing 45,000 Jaguars-branded protective masks for distribution later this month throughout the Jacksonville area,” a press release about the program reads. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“Sourced through a Jacksonville company, the masks will be distributed by the Jaguars to local companies still operating and interacting with the public,” the statement added. “In addition, masks will be distributed to not-for-profit groups whose mission is currently focused on local COVID-19 efforts.”(RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The release continued and explained how they hope to have the masks distributed in the community starting late next week and conclude before the end of the month.

A public service announcement Monday from Boselli — a former offensive tackle for the Jaguars and the team’s first ever draft pick — encouraged people to wear masks when they go out in public during the pandemic.

Pride of the Jaguars inductee Tony Boselli wants you to wear a mask. Protect yourself, your family and your community.#StayHomeStayStrong | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/fEMiYw5fNT — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 6, 2020

“When you go out in public, here in Jacksonville or anywhere, put a mask on,” Boselli shared. “It will protect you, it will protect your family and those you come in contact with. If we wash our hands, if we do our social distancing and we wear a mask, we’ll get through this faster, safely and together.”