Film Footage Released From Tua Tagovailoa’s Virtual Pro Day

Film footage from Tua Tagovailoa’s virtual pro day has hit the internet.
With teams not able to meet with prospects and work them out because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tua decided to film a pro day and send it to teams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Chris Mortensen got his hands on the footage and released it on Twitter. You can watch the former Alabama Crimson Tide star throw below.
Here’s Tua’s Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team. Enjoy the thread. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/MnGlSEF7LC
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020
Tua’s Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team (2/7) pic.twitter.com/QYsONcUMHb
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020
Tua’s Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team (2/7) pic.twitter.com/VQ76iYisQl
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020
Tua’s Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team (3/7) pic.twitter.com/KyZQxR5R18
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020
Tua’s Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team. (4/7) pic.twitter.com/5bL0ApQgaD
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020
Tua’s Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team (5/7) pic.twitter.com/T6lIhQ0PxZ
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020
Tua’s Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team (6/7) pic.twitter.com/5YwiParK2N
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020
Tua’s Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team (7/7) pic.twitter.com/BdMJHJUjNK
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020
Obviously, it’s really hard to tell from a virtual pro day how healthy Tua is or isn’t. He looks good, but again, he’s running the show.
While I understand why Tua did this, I’m not sure teams will put a whole lot of stock in a pro day that he organized and put together himself.
Teams want to run guys through their own work outs, put them through their own drills and break them down as they see fit.
It’s nice that Tua is putting in the effort to prove he’s healthy, and I hope he is given some of the reports about his issues getting hurt.
I’m just not sure teams will put a whole lot of stock into this. We’ll find out where he goes April 23!