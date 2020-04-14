‘Game Of Thrones’ Superstar Kristofer Hivju Says He’s ‘Fully Recovered’ After Testing Positive For COVID-19

“Game of Thrones” superstar Kristofer Hivju shared the happy news that he and his wife have “fully recovered” after testing positive for coronavirus.

“We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus (sic), and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju [Gry Molvær],” the 41-year-old Norwegian actor captioned his post on Instagram, along with a snap of him and his wife. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound,” he added. “We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus (sic).” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

The actor, who is probably best known for his role as the battle-hardened Tormund Giantsbane on the hit HBO show, concluded his lengthy post with praise for all the love and support they have received.

“Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time,” the superstar wrote. “Lots of love from us.”

The post comes almost a month after the last one he made March 16th announcing that he “tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus.”

“My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold,” he said at the time.

Fellow stars like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Pink also tested positive for the coronavirus and have since recovered.