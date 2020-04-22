Missing Chinese Journalist Resurfaces In Video, Praises Police Officers Who Detained Him: Report

A missing Chinese journalist resurfaced on Wednesday and praised the authorities who he said detained him for weeks on end, according to a translation of a video he posted online.

Li Zehua was one of several Chinese journalists who disappeared after reporting on the Chinese government’s cover-up of the coronavirus outbreak. He was last seen Feb. 26 when he livestreamed authorities entering his apartment, the Committee to Protect Journalists noted.

Zehua said he wasn’t charged with any crimes but was forcibly detained without any electronics until March 28, according to The Guardian’s translation of a video he posted on YouTube Wednesday. Zehua reportedly said that he had been spending time with his family since his release.

我是李泽华Kcriss，这是2月26日至今关于我的一些情况。I’m Kcriss, here is something about me si… https://t.co/ETjY7QaacY via @YouTube — Kcriss Li (@KcrissLi) April 22, 2020

“Throughout the whole time, the police acted civilly and legally, making sure I had rest and food. They really cared about me,” Zehua said, according to The Guardian. (RELATED: Anthony Fauci Says He Doesn’t ‘Feel Confident At All’ In China’s Coronavirus Numbers)

The British paper noted that Zehua took a much more “patriotic” tone than he did before his arrest.

“May God bless China and the people of the world unite,” Zehua is reported as saying.

Zehua worked as an anchor for a Chinese state television channel before he resigned in February and began independently reporting on the coronavirus outbreak.

