Do Liberal Elites Fear Homeschooling? Here’s What A Homeschooling Platform President Says

The coronavirus pandemic is helping parents realize the benefits of homeschooling — and this is scaring liberal elites, executive director of Regina Caeli Academy Kari Beckman said.

Harvard Magazine sparked backlash after publishing an April story on “The Risks of Homeschooling,” saying that homeschooling violates children’s rights to “meaningful education,” subjects them to potential child abuse, and potentially prevents them from contributing to society. (RELATED: Homeschool Families Protest Harvard’s ‘Biased’ And ‘Elitist’ Homeschool Event)

Beckman dismissed these ideas as ridiculous. She talked about how she founded the national homeschooling platform Regina Caeli, why she believes homeschooling is so valuable for children in modern society, and why liberal elites see homeschooling as dangerous to their job security.

“Let’s face it,” Beckman said. “If you’re going to homeschool your children, it’s because you love them. Homeschooling for parents is not easy — it’s a sacrifice.”

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.