Democrats’ Cheer Not Working

On today’s podcast we cover the perverse advice Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave to Americans, telling them not to return to work. We also discuss how the federal unemployment payment boost in the coronavirus response is causing people to want to be laid off, Congress passed another half-trillion dollar bill to fight the pandemic, the NFL holds their draft remotely, Stacey Abrams thinks Joe Biden owes black women a vice presidential pick, and the Democratic Party is punishing members who say nice things about President Trump.

Listen to the show:

Unlike nearly everyone else in the country, AOC does not want people to go back to work. She’d rather they refuse until they get more pay for less work. We have the audio.

The federal government, in the name of compassion, has incentivized not working through the $600 per week unemployment bonus. Now many small businesses that have fought to keep people on the payroll are finding their employees are angry that they weren’t laid off so they can get paid more. We get into it all.

Congress was back yesterday, for a little while. Just long enough to pass another half-trillion dollar bill in reaction to coronavirus, then they left town again. While there, many members demonstrated they have no idea how face masks work and they aren’t going to let a little thing like people dying and an economy in shambles stand in the way of their partisan hackery. We have the audio.

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is actively campaigning for the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nomination, but she’s not doing it on merit, she’s doing it on her skin color. Meanwhile, other black Democrats are facing the wrath of their party for daring to say positive things about President Trump. We have the stories and note the hypocrisy.

