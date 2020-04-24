Former Purdue Basketball Star Matt Haarms Transfers To BYU

Former Purdue basketball star Matt Haarms had decided to transfer to BYU for his final year of eligibility.

Haarms announced the decision Thursday on his Instagram, and will immediately be a monster impact player for the Cougars.

This is a great choice by Haarms. He is going to be a hell of a force for the Cougars down low in the post. He’s going to be a nightmare for opponents.

Haarms was already tough to deal with in the Big 10 when he was playing for Purdue. Now, he’s going to a smaller program in a smaller conference.

To say he’s going to be a headache would be an understatement.

If I had to guess, I’d be willing to bet a lot that Haarms tears up the West Coast Conference. He won’t face many guys capable of matching up.

The WCC isn’t built to defend 7’3″ post players. Hell, no conference is.

We’ll see what happens, but I think Haarms is going to do very well with the Cougars.