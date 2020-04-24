Editorial

REPORT: Washington State University Is Planning For Students Being Back In The Fall. What Does It Mean For Football?

Stanford v Washington State

(Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Washington State University is reportedly planning on having students back in the fall, and that’s good news for the football season.

According to Brett McMurphy, WSU president Kirk Schulz says the campus is preparing for “in-person instruction” in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The first and most important question is what will this do for the football season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No offense to all the kids taking an algebra test, but I don’t give a damn about them.

I honestly couldn’t care less about anything going on at WSU other than the fact students being back is a good sign for the football season.

 

If the students are back on campus, then that’s a sign of confidence in the safety situation. You all know what that means?

It means we’re one step closer to having football as normal. Now is that a guarantee? No, but it means we’re continuing to trend towards a happy ending.

Again, and I want to stress this as much as possible, I don’t actually care about kids taking science and math tests. Good for them, but I’m here for football and nothing else.

 

Let’s hope WSU having kids on campus in the fall is a sign we’re returning to a solid level of normal life in America.