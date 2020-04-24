REPORT: Washington State University Is Planning For Students Being Back In The Fall. What Does It Mean For Football?

Washington State University is reportedly planning on having students back in the fall, and that’s good news for the football season.

According to Brett McMurphy, WSU president Kirk Schulz says the campus is preparing for “in-person instruction” in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Washington State president Kirk Schulz says WSU “planning on in-person instruction for Fall 2020 Semester at all Washington State University campuses” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 23, 2020

The first and most important question is what will this do for the football season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No offense to all the kids taking an algebra test, but I don’t give a damn about them.

I honestly couldn’t care less about anything going on at WSU other than the fact students being back is a good sign for the football season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfb) on Mar 21, 2020 at 10:23am PDT

If the students are back on campus, then that’s a sign of confidence in the safety situation. You all know what that means?

It means we’re one step closer to having football as normal. Now is that a guarantee? No, but it means we’re continuing to trend towards a happy ending.

Again, and I want to stress this as much as possible, I don’t actually care about kids taking science and math tests. Good for them, but I’m here for football and nothing else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfb) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:58pm PDT

Let’s hope WSU having kids on campus in the fall is a sign we’re returning to a solid level of normal life in America.