Politics

Trump Administration Doesn’t Want Businesses To Be On The Hook In Coronavirus Liability Suits — But How Will They Actually Be Protected?

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: (L-R) Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, in the press briefing room of the White House on March 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the United States, with New York's case count doubling every three days according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Christian Datoc and Henry Rodgers Contributor
Font Size:

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Friday that employers should not be held liable for employees or customers contracting coronavirus at their businesses, assuming the White House’s reopening guidelines are properly being followed.

“Whether it’s a retail store, pharmacy, restaurants certainly. They have rules,” Kudlow said Friday at the White House about the guidelines President Donald Trump issued to state governors on how to responsibly reopen businesses. “My point is, if, if a restaurant is found guilty of gross negligence that’s different, but if they’re practicing the rules and regs and guides, as they should be, and, regrettably, someone, a customer or employee gets the infection or is infected by the virus, I don’t think there should be a lawsuit.”

“I think we should help them now, we may help them with assistance,” he continued. “It’s not a lawsuit, that’s my point. It’s not a lawsuit.”

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: Director of National Economic Council Larry Kudlow walks towards the West Wing of the White House after giving TV interviews on April 09, 2020 in Washington, DC. The White House Coronavirus Task Force is scheduled to give a daily briefing at 5pm today. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Director of National Economic Council Larry Kudlow walks towards the West Wing of the White House after giving TV interviews on April 09, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Kudlow clarified that it’s “different” if businesses are guilty of “gross negligence,” but he argued that punishing businesses for following the guidelines isn’t practical. (RELATED: ‘Too Soon’: Trump Criticizes Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp For Reopening State Too Quickly)

The Daily Caller first broached the idea of how to protect businesses bringing employees back to work from coronavirus-related lawsuits, and Kudlow signaled the administration could potentially address employer liability concerns through a range of tools.

“Some of it can be done through executive order or regulatory changes, some might require legislation,” he explained Friday. “We’re looking at it right now, looking at all the options.”

Still, White House officials are not sure how exactly employer protections will materialize. Multiple senior White House officials did not respond to the Daily Caller’s inquiries on the topic. One senior aide told the Daily Caller that while discussions regarding employer protections have taken place internally, the subject has not been raised during negotiations with congressional leaders.

Aides to Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee, a member of Trump’s congressional reopening task force, told the Daily Caller that protections would have to take the form of new legislation, with the Phase 4 push being the likeliest candidate to be signed into law.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott suggested, alternatively, that the government look at how employer liability cases were handled following the September 11 terror attacks back in 2001.

“You’ve got liability exposures bringing your employees back and bringing your customers in,” he said during an event with Axios. “That’s a liability issue that I’m not sure how we meet that need — 9/11 may be one of the places that we go for that conversation.”

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a signing ceremony for H.R.266, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, with members of his administration and Republican lawmakers in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC on April 24th, 2020. The bill includes an additional $321 billion for the Paycheck Protection Programs forgivable loans to cover payroll and other costs for small businesses. Hospitals and other health care providers will receive $75 billion and another $25 billion is allocated for COVID-19 testing. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/POOL/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a signing ceremony for H.R.266, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, with members of his administration and Republican lawmakers in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC on April 24th, 2020. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/POOL/Getty Images)

If employer protections aren’t passed in a separate piece of legislation, they could be thrown on the back burner for days if not weeks, as Republican leadership has cautioned against immediately launching into another round of spending negotiations.

Both the president and Democratic leadership have stated a desire to quickly pass Phase 4. Trump and the White House want that bill to include a trillion-dollar infrastructure push. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer adamantly called for it to include direct relief for states, an item flatly rejected by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in recent days.

Trump signed the latest round of coronavirus legislation, a refueling of the Small Business Administration’s Payment Protection Program, into law Friday afternoon. The legislation includes more than $310 billion in new funding for PPP, $60 billion reserved for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program (EIDL), $75 billion in relief for hospitals, and $25 billion to expand coronavirus testing.