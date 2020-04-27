Demi Lovato Reveals Her ‘Biggest Inspiration’ While In Rehab

Singer Demi Lovato pointed to a co-star as her “biggest inspiration” while she was in rehab.

Lovato opened up about her struggles with substance abuse during a virtual reunion of “Sonny With A Chance,” according to a report published Sunday by Fox News.

#DemiLovato gets candid about battling an eating disorder and going to rehab in the ‘Sonny with a Chance’ and ‘So Random!’ virtual reunion. pic.twitter.com/mtOFUPfjXI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 26, 2020



The main topic of the reunion was what each star had been up to since the end of the Disney show.

“I went to rehab,” Lovato said. “Several times.” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Takes Responsibility For Her Drug Addiction In New Interview)

The “Anyone” singer claimed former co-star Tiffany Thornton was her “biggest inspiration.”

“When I went away to treatment for the first time, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it because you dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV,” Lovato said.

“I looked at that as, ‘God, I wish I had that so bad.’ Yes, I probably was happier in my head with whatever I looked like at the time,” she continued. “But I’m so much happier now with the mentality that you have. I look back and it and I’m like, ‘Man, it’s a shame that we wasted any energy on what we wore on set.'”

It’s been so cool to see Lovato figure out how to put her life back together after her struggles with substance abuse and her overdose in 2018. As a huge Disney channel fan back in the day, I’ve been rooting for her the whole time.

It’s a little reminder that celebrities are people too.