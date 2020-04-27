Joe Concha: Media’s Disregard For Joe Biden Sexual Assault Story ‘Bias In Broad Daylight’

Journalist Joe Concha shredded the media Monday for being guilty of “the bias of omission” in not reporting a sexual assault allegation against presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“This is bias in broad daylight, and it’s the most insidious bias out there,” Concha, who reports for The Hill, told “Fox & Friends” regarding the media refusing to ask Biden any question as about the allegation brought forward by former Biden staffer Tara Reade, who worked for the former vice president when he was still a senator from Delaware.

Washington Police confirmed with the Daily Caller last week that they have opened an “active investigation” into the sexual assault claims — even though the statute of limitations means that Biden can neither be indicted nor prosecuted for any offense. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says Joe Biden Deserves ‘Due Process’ In Sexual Assault Accusation)

Concha said this kind of reporting also reflected “the bias of omission. Not talking about something, interviewing somebody about something that obviously shouldn’t be broached.”

Three female potential running mates for Biden appeared on morning news talk shows Sunday, and none of them were asked about the accusations made against Biden, whose campaign has denied the story.

Concha cited failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams’ interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper and how she was not asked about Biden’s alleged actions. Concha reminded viewers that Abrams had explicitly said she believed Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual misconduct accusations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. “Would that be a gotcha question to read that quote back to Stacey Abrams?”

“Okay you want to be Joe Biden’s vice president. How does that square in terms of your comments in 2018? It’s not just the presumptive Democratic nominee in Joe Biden, it also goes to the women who want to be his vice president,” Concha said. (RELATED: NYT Executive Editor Appears To Admit Edit On Biden Sexual Assault Allegation Came After Pressure From Biden Campaign)

Concha said he wonders if the media and the Biden campaign are colluding.

“I don’t know … if it’s some sort of condition being made between those interviewing those women or Joe Biden — a condition beforehand saying we’re not going to bring this up if you give us access.”

“I find it impossible to believe there is not one journalist out there, one interviewer, that would [not] want to bring this up because it absolutely is a story … ”

The New York Times apparently edited a story that provided some details about the accusation against Biden. After posting “Examining Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Allegation Against Joe Biden,” the editors then redacted a portion of the article that discussed Biden’s history of touching women without their consent. The Times did not mention the deletion to its readers.