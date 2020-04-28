Kamala Harris: 2020 Election Is ‘Literally’ About Whether Americans ‘Live Or Die’

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris said Monday that the stakes in the coming November presidential election are very high — ultimately about whether Americans “live or die.”

“We have seen a president in Donald Trump, who lies to the American people, who does not embrace truth or speak truth, someone who is obviously so much more concerned about himself than the people he represents,” Harris told a virtual town hall meeting for presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign.

Harris held out the worry that the coronavirus pandemic will not be over when the fall election occurs “and we have seen a failure of leadership that has resulted in great damage to our country … So I cannot stress enough to folks — look, I’m here in D.C. I see this stuff right up close. Who occupies that seat in the White House really matters.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Says Fossil Fuel Workers Can ‘Transition’ To Installing Wind Turbines And Solar Panels)

The former Democratic presidential candidate insisted the election “is going to determine so many things about our future and it’s going to be about literally our health and whether we live or die. It’s going to be about the state of our economy and whether we have a job and are treated with dignity or not.”

She has already said that “people are dying” in American today because of President Donald Trump’s “vacuum of leadership” and has called Trump a “drug pusher” because he has encouraged further assessment of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine that demonstrated some success with people infected with the coronavirus as well as in a clinical trial.

Harris urged Biden supporters to take the election “seriously” and to ensure personal safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “But let’s make sure we all get out and vote. I have the Vote Safe Act, which also says let’s require that we have things like curbside voting, let’s require we get to vote by mail … ” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Confirms Biden Flub, Gives Official Endorsement)

“No one will be made to fight alone and that’s what Joe Biden says every day — that we are all in this together and there is a place for all of us in his campaign.”