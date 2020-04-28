Broadway Star Nick Cordero Develops Lung Infection Amid Coronavirus Battle, Wife Says

Broadway star Nick Cordero has developed a lung infection amid his coronavirus battle.

Cordero, who had to have his right leg amputated due to complications from the virus, has come down with a new infection, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. The broadway star’s wife Amanda Kloots has been giving updates via her Instagram stories.

“He went into a little bit of septic shock, and the cause of that was some infection in his lungs,” Kloots explained. “So they went in and completely cleaned out his lungs.”

She claimed the lung infection “kind of came out of nowhere.”

“He is back to feeling better, he’s resting, the antibiotics are hopefully kicking in,” she added.

The lung infection comes after Cordero was not removed from his ventilator on Monday due to a fever. (RELATED: Broadway Star Nick Cordero’s Wife Reveals It ‘Was Life Or Leg, And We Had To Choose Life’ After Amputation)

“They are going to set aside the ventilator removal until they get this under control,” Kloots revealed to fans.

As of Friday, Cordero had tested negative for coronavirus two times. He has been hospitalized for the virus since early April.

“We think the virus is out of his system and now we’re just dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus,” Kloots said.