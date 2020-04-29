Detroit Lions Release Inspiring #TogetherDetroit Video During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Detroit Lions recently released an awesome video to inspire people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lions posted an Instagram video late Tuesday featuring all the pro sports teams in town titled “#TogetherDetroit,” and it’s exactly what we needed during these trying times. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’ll probably be the best thing you see all day.

Who is ready to run through a wall right now? I know for sure I am. I could run through a concrete barrier right now.

This is the kind of inspiring content we need in order to get through these tough times. Right now, we’re in a fight with coronavirus.

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

The virus is hammering away at society, but I have no doubt Americans can come together to win this war.

We just have to remember that we’re all in this together.

We’re Americans, and we can do literally anything. While we might have taken a few punches early, I have no doubt that we’ll eventually come out on top!