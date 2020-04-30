More Than 50% Of Americans Would Go To A Movie Theater If Social Distancing And Other Precautions Were Observed

A substantial percentage of Americans will start going to movie theaters once they’re allowed to.

Currently, movie theaters are shut down across America as the coronavirus has brought our society to a grinding halt. However, states are slowly starting to reopen, and data seems to suggest it won’t take much for people to start buying tickets. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to a study from The Hollywood Reporter and the Morning Consult, 51% to 53% of people would buy a movie ticket in the first month of reopening if a “combo of adhering by White House guidelines, sanitizing and staggered seating” happened.

The same study found 22% of people would go to movies with just the White House standards being met for reopening but without the other precautions being observed. The most likely demographic to return to seeing movies is the 18-29 demo.

No matter how you slice it, there is a substantial portion of America ready to start seeing movies again.

I’m not an expert on the medicine and science behind the guidelines, but I think the fact roughly 50% of people would attend a movie with social distancing and precautions being followed is a good sign.

It would seem to indicate that people are ready to get back to living their normal lives. The entertainment industry has been crushed by the virus, and fans obviously want their films back.

Will I go to a theater once they’re open? Most definitely. I’ll be smart about it, and I’ll wait for a movie I actually can’t wait to see.

There’s still no doubt I’ll eventually go. At some point, we have to go back to living life as we’re used to. This can’t and won’t last forever.

Let us know in the comments if you’d go to a movie!