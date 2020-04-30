University Of Iowa President Says The Plan Is For Football Players To Start Practice June 1

The University of Iowa intends on football players starting practice by June.

According to Vanessa Miller, university president Bruce Harreld said Wednesday that the plan is for athletes to start practicing again June 1, including football players. Football across America has been halted during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

University of Iowa pres said athletes planning to resume practice, including footballers, June 1. ‘We’re hopeful that this will be behind us at this point.’ — Vanessa Miller (@VanessaMiller12) April 30, 2020

This is music to my ears. I know June might seem like a lifetime away, but it’s really not. It’s a month away, and it’s a great target date

Iowa is also one of the biggest football programs in America. Once one team like that begins practicing, conference rivals and foes won’t have a choice but to do the same.

As pointed out by Ross Dellenger, Iowa’s starting date appears to be the earliest, but lots of coaches want to be rolling by July.

Many coaches, btw, had been anticipating a return by early to mid July. This should also tell you that on-campus classes aren’t required to have athletic functions. That was a big storyline on the Pence call 2 weeks ago. An SEC source had told me then that it was overblown. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) April 30, 2020

I really hope Iowa’s hopes of a June 1 start turn out to be correct. I really do. It’s a sign that football is going to happen.

America desperately needs a win right now, and we need football back in our lives. While I might hate Iowa, I respect the fact they’re ready to win this war and get back to work.

Now, let’s win this war!