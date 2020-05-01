Trump Tells Biden On Tara Reade’s Accusations: ‘Just Go Out And Fight It’

President Donald Trump offered former Vice President Joe Biden some advice on how to respond to the allegation that he sexually assaulted a young woman in his Senate office in 1993, telling his likely general election opponent to fight the accusation.
Trump told conservative pundit Dan Bongino Friday that Biden should “just go out and fight it,” referring to a sexual assault allegation levied at him by former staffer Tara Reade. (RELATED: Joe Biden Has A Long History Of Opposing Due Process In Sexual Assault Cases)
“In a way you could say I’m sticking up for him,” the president said, according to CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller.
“I would just say to Joe Biden, “just go out and fight it,” says Pres Trump of sexual assault allegation against the Democrat. Interviewed on @dbongino podcast, Pres said of Biden, “in a way you could say I’m sticking up for him,” having faced sexual accusations in his career.
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 1, 2020
The former vice president denied allegations Friday that he sexually assaulted a staffer in 1993, saying during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Left Speechless As He Tries To Explain Why He Can’t Search Tara Reade’s Name In Delaware Records)
“I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened and it didn’t,” Biden said.
Trump, who has previously denied sexual assault allegations against himself, was asked Thursday about the accusation against Biden during a press briefing, where he encouraged Biden to directly confront the allegation.
“I think he should respond. It could be false accusations, I know all about false accusations. I have been falsely charged numerous times, and there is such a thing,” the president said.
Biden stated in 2018 that when a woman makes an allegation of sexual assault, it should be presumed that she is telling the truth.