Trump Tells Biden On Tara Reade’s Accusations: ‘Just Go Out And Fight It’

President Donald Trump offered former Vice President Joe Biden some advice on how to respond to the allegation that he sexually assaulted a young woman in his Senate office in 1993, telling his likely general election opponent to fight the accusation.

Trump told conservative pundit Dan Bongino Friday that Biden should “just go out and fight it,” referring to a sexual assault allegation levied at him by former staffer Tara Reade. (RELATED: Joe Biden Has A Long History Of Opposing Due Process In Sexual Assault Cases)

“In a way you could say I’m sticking up for him,” the president said, according to CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller.

