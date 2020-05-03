EXCLUSIVE: Investor Foster Friess Shares Ideas On Reopening America ‘As Soon As We Can’

Financier Foster Friess joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to share his ideas on how to repair the U.S. economy after the coronavirus crisis.
“I agree that we should open up as soon as we can because the cure has become worse than the disease, it’s a nightmare,” Friess said. “Find me somebody that doesn’t have a paycheck that wants to keep it locked down.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s More Show Than Go’: Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Reacts To Texas Reopening.)
Friess also shared his thoughts on H.R. 6635, legislation that he supports that would require that each bill enacted by Congress be limited to only one subject.
As for ‘One Bill, One Subject,’ Friess encouraged people to contact their representatives and senators to “begin the process of transparency.”
WATCH:
Foster Friess is an investor in the Daily Caller.
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
