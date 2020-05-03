Trump Says No Phase 4 Coronavirus Stimulus Without Payroll Tax Cut

President Donald Trump said during Sunday night’s televised Fox News town hall that he will not sign any coronavirus stimulus package into law that didn’t include a payroll tax cut.

Trump, answering a question on what the government is doing to address the 30 million unemployment claims filed during the pandemic, stated that “infrastructure is very important.”

“It’s also important to the Democrats as well. That’s something where we do get along,” he added, before saying he wants to “see a payroll cut.”

“The Democrats want bailouts for the states,” the president continued. “But we’ll be doing infrastructure, and I told Steve just today, we are not doing anything unless we get a payroll tax cut. That is so important to the success of our country.” (RELATED: McConnell Preparing New Bargaining Chip That Would Guarantee Phase 4 Bill Includes White House’s Employer Liability Protections)

WATCH:

The White House has previously suggested that Trump has a variety of policy issues he wants to address in the next piece of coronavirus legislation in addition to the payroll tax cut and infrastructure push.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday the president is considering using sanctuary city reform as a negotiating tool in the Phase 4 package, and multiple senior White House aides previously told the Caller both the administration and Republican congressional leadership are prioritizing employer liability protections in the bill.