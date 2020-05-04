Start Your Week With The Best Moments From ‘Remember The Titans’

It’s the start of a new week, and we could all use a little motivation to help us dominate the coming days.

America is in a war against coronavirus. That’s the reality of the situation, and there’s no point in beating around the bush. It is what it is, and we have to keep the fight going. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

You know a great way to remain motivated and inspired? With some of the best moments from “Remember the Titans.”

The hit football movie with Denzel Washington is the perfect way to get your way week started off on the right foot.

Check out some of the best moments below.

Who is ready to run through a wall? I’ll go ahead and throw my hand up on that one! My hand is high in the sky!

There are very few movies capable of keeping up with “Remember the Titans.” It’s a hell of a film, and it might be Denzel Washington’s greatest performance.

His portrayal of Coach Herman Boone is legendary.

I can watch “Remember the Titans” on repeat and not get tired of it. It’s an all-time classic sports movie. It covers teamwork, race, adversity and what it means to be a champion.

I hope this helped you get motivated to win this week. Now, let’s get to work!