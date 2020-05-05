REPORT: NFL Teams Are Preparing To Play A 14-Game Schedule

NFL teams are reportedly preparing to play a shortened season.

According to Darren Rovell at The Action Network, teams have started looking at models that have them playing only 14 games during the regular season instead of the standard 16. Under this scenario, there also would be two weeks between the Super Bowl and conference championship games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The entire NFL schedule will be released Thursday, which will be our first concrete indication of what the season will look like during the coronavirus pandemic. International games have already been canceled.

This is a very interesting development. If I had to guess what will happen when the schedule is released Thursday, I’d expect it to be a full 16-game slate.

The NFL wants to project confidence and hope. You can always change things later, but I 100% expect the league to release a regular schedule Thursday night.

Having said that, if only two games get shaved off from the regular season, then I can live with that. Will I be happy? No, but I can live with it.

It’s the same thing I said earlier about college football. I don’t want a shortened season, but losing two games is worth it if it means we get football in the fall.

