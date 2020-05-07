‘Please Don’t Compare Me To Tucker Carlson’: Adam Schiff Balks During Hope Hicks’ Testimony

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff balked during the testimony of former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, asking her not to compare him to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

According to transcripts that were released Thursday, Hicks mentioned the Daily Caller co-founder while she was being questioned by the House Intelligence Committee, and she got a quick reaction from Schiff. (RELATED: Jerry Nadler Has To Be Told To Stop Calling Hope Hicks ‘Ms. Lewandowski’)

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell yielded the floor to Schiff, who addressed Hicks. “I’m going to be very quick with these,” he said. “Mostly will be a yes or no, I hope.”

“A lightning round sounds fun,” Hicks replied. “This is like Tucker Carlson on a Friday night.”

“Oh, please don’t compare me to Tucker Carlson,” Schiff said.

“Sorry. Sorry. Rachel Maddow,” Hicks corrected. “Sorry. Wrong crowd.”

The transcript of Hicks’ interview was just one of many transcripts related to the Russia investigation that were made public Thursday.