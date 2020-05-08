Watch Pete Davidson In The Trailer For ‘The King Of Staten Island’

The trailer for Pete Davidson’s new movie “The King of Staten Island” dropped Friday morning, and it looks incredible.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “Scott has been a case of arrested development since his firefighter dad died. He spends his days smoking weed and dreaming of being a tattoo artist until events force him to grapple with his grief and take his first steps forward in life.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The movie will focus heavily on real aspects of Davidson’s life. His dad made the ultimate sacrifice as a firefighter in New York on 9/11. Watch the trailer below.

It’s a bit of an emotional rollercoaster.

Trailer’s here. Pete Davidson is #TheKingOfStatenIsland. ❤️ this tweet to get a reminder when The King of Staten Island is available on demand June 12. pic.twitter.com/Gje6Vcl8Z8 — The King of Staten Island (@TheKingofSI) May 8, 2020

Damn, this movie looks like it’s going to be so good. I’ll be honest with all of you when I say I was ready for that kind of emotional ride on a Friday morning.

Davidson has been very open about his struggles in life and his father’s sacrifice. Now, he’s going to tell that story to a degree with a film loosely based on his own life.

Honestly, this looks like a movie that is going to punch you right in the gut.

Pete Davidson is The King of Staten Island. Coming to your mom’s basement (and everywhere) on demand June 12. pic.twitter.com/pKamaURwKc — The King of Staten Island (@TheKingofSI) April 27, 2020

I know some conservatives hate Pete Davidson because they don’t have senses of humor and hated his Dan Crenshaw bit, but he’s clearly a good guy.

He’s had a very tough life, he’s struggled with mental health issues but he’s never stopped fighting. The dude deserves major props, and I can’t wait to see this movie.

You can catch “The King of Staten Island” on demand starting June 12. It looks like one I’ll certainly be checking out!