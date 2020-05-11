Oklahoma Leads Big 12 Football Odds, Texas Is Second

The Oklahoma Sooners have the best odds to win the Big 12 this upcoming football season.

According to odds at the LVSuperBook, the Sooners are at 6/5 to win the Big 12. They’re followed by Texas at 3/2. After that, there’s a substantial drop for the rest of the group. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the odds below.

Odds to win Big 12 via @LVSuperBook: Oklahoma 6/5

Texas 3/2

Oklahoma State 7/1

Iowa State 14/1

Baylor, TCU 25/1

Kansas State, Texas Tech, West Virginia 80/1

Kansas 500/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 11, 2020

Obviously, it’s smart to take Oklahoma as the early favorite in any random year in the Big 12. Until proven otherwise, Lincoln Riley is the best coach with the best team.

Oklahoma is legit as they come, and they’re likely going to end 2020 as the Big 12 champions.

Having said that, if there were ever a year for Texas to actually make some noise, it has to be right now. Sam Ehlinger is a senior, Tom Herman is on the hot seat and if it doesn’t happen now, then it’s never going to.

The Longhorns have to show up and show out. If not, there might be changes coming to Austin.

It still boggles my mind how Herman has underachieved so much at Texas. He’s had Sam Ehlinger, and it just hasn’t come together.

Outside of one bowl win over Georgia, it’s been incredibly underwhelming.

We’ll see what happens, but Texas needs to get it together in 2020.