Broadway Star Nick Cordero Starting To Respond To Commands During COVID-19 Recovery

Broadway star Nick Cordero has started to respond to commands during his coronavirus recovery.

Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots has been keeping fans updated through her Instagram, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

“He is very, very, very weak still so it is very slow progress when they ask him to do things, but that you can see he is trying, which is awesome, so it’s obviously like registering and he is trying to do the things they ask him to do,” Kloots said in the video.

“I mean it’s such a blessing,” she continued. “I can’t even tell you. We did a big cheer because … we’ve been waiting for at least this little momentum.”

The new update comes after Kloots claimed she had a “positive” FaceTime call with her husband on Mother’s Day. (RELATED: Broadway Star Nick Cordero’s Wife Says He Has Opened His Eyes During Coronavirus Health Update)

Amanda Kloots details ‘positive’ call with Nick Cordero on Mother’s Day https://t.co/MIHhqZknva pic.twitter.com/QdybJRPquO — Page Six (@PageSix) May 11, 2020

“I asked him to look up and he did, and I asked him to look down and he did and so that was a fantastic Mother’s Day gift to start my day off with,” Kloots shared with fans.

As previously reported, Cordero was first diagnosed with pneumonia, but after his condition worsened he went to an emergency room where he was admitted and given oxygen. Kloots said the next day the doctors put the broadway actor on a ventilator.

He later had to have his right leg amputated and has developed a lung infection while on the ventilator.