Robert Kraft Auctions Off His Super Bowl LI Ring For Charity During The Coronavirus Pandemic

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is pulling off a huge move to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kraft is auctioning off his Super Bowl LI ring for the “All in Challenge” to raise money for people who need food during the crisis. That’s the Super Bowl where the Patriots famously came back from a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons.

Currently, the highest bid for the ring is at a stunning $825,000!

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is going all in by offering up his Super Bowl LI ring for the #ALLINCHALLENGE To participate: https://t.co/tbHpbxTePN pic.twitter.com/IAP4NDxBaJ — ESPN (@espn) May 10, 2020

That sure is a hell of a lot of money on the auction block for Kraft’s ring, and it’s a 100% pure class move from the Patriots owner.

Not only is he auctioning off one of his six Super Bowl rings, but he’s selling off the one that might be the most famous of them all.

This is the kind of stuff we need to see during the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Mar 30, 2020 at 12:14pm PDT

Once again, it’s the world of football leading the fight against coronavirus. When America needed heroes, people involved with football answered the call.

Kraft, who already used his plane to help get masks into America, auctioning off a Super Bowl ring for charity is without a doubt one of the boldest ways to help we’ve seen so far.

The entire Patriots organization has stepped up in a big way, and this is just the latest example!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Apr 1, 2020 at 3:01pm PDT

Props to everybody involved for helping out!