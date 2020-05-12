UConn’s Football Team Agrees To TV Deal With CBS Sports

The University of Connecticut (UConn) Huskies have reached a TV deal with CBS Sports.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Huskies and the network have agreed to a deal for four UConn home games in 2020 and all home games through 2023 to air on CBS Sports Network. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

UConn & CBS Sports Network agree to multi-year TV deal to televise UConn’s home games; 4 home games in 2020 & all home games thru 2023 season — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 11, 2020

Man, this is a huge win for UConn and their 50 fans. Are we sure CBS Sports Network will be able to handle the massive amount of viewers?

We don’t want their system to crash when 35 people tune in at the same time. After all, UConn fans are passionate football fans!

If they can’t watch their games, they’re liable to lose it!

How much money do we think this cost CBS Sports? Hell, did it cost them anything? Are we sure UConn isn’t paying them to broadcast the game?

It’s hard to imagine any high-level executive would sign off on any huge contract given the fact nobody cares about the Huskies!

Am I being a little too mean? Maybe, but I get paid to be honest. I don’t get paid to be your friend and say nice things.

Either way, at least the several dozen fans can now watch their Huskies play!