Former Trump Official K.T. McFarland Says Adam Schiff Lies Like ‘Hitler’s Chief Propagandist’

Former Deputy National Security Advisor K.T. McFarland compared Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff To Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels on Wednesday, saying they both told “big” lies.

“Here’s the thing that gets me,” McFarland told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” “Hitler’s chief propagandist, Goebbels, said you know, if you tell a big enough lie and repeat it often enough, people will believe it. I think that’s what this is.”

“They were telling lies from the get-go and from the beginning they knew they were lies,” she said with regard to Schiff continuing to spin the Russian collusion theory in interviews, always claiming he had evidence to back up his claims. Schiff even claimed in a Jan. 26 interview that the Mueller report backed up his accusations, when in fact it did the opposite.

Referring to the House Intelligence Committee transcripts released this week that prompted the Department of Justice’s recent decision to drop charges against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, McFarland said the documents reveal a gross abuse of power. (RELATED: ‘Do You Know Anybody Who Trusts The Government Anymore?’: Tucker Carlson Blames ‘Official Washington’ For Russia Collusion Hoax)

“We gave a lot of these people enormous power, especially after September 11, to investigate, to look for terrorists, to protect the American people. But they abused that power. Who knows what they were listening in to?“

McFarland wondered how Flynn’s telephone call with the Russian ambassador that initially raised suspicions was related to media organizations that broadcast it around the world. “I never saw a transcript. I doubt if General Flynn has seen a transcript. Guess who has seen a transcript or had a transcript read to them? Washington Post reporters.”

The former Trump official said what she really wants to know is how many people were involved in the conspiracy to promote the Russian collusion hoax and sink Flynn’s career.

“Who was in on it and what did they know and when did they know it?” McFarland asked, adding that “she’s not accusing” officials like former FBI Director James Comey or former President Barack Obama “but it’s time for American people to know what was going on and why it was going on and how high up it went.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Every Time Adam Schiff Claimed He Had Evidence Of The Russia Collusion Hoax, ‘He Was Lying’)