Musician Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme Maribel Muniz is publishing a book about prayer.

Lopez shared the news Wednesday on her Instagram.

“So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME!” Lopez captioned a photo of her daughter.

The book is set to be released in September of 2020 and is targeted for children of the ages 3-7. (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Perform In Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show)

“The everyday power of prayer comes to life in this inspirational picture book written by twelve-year-old budding singer Emme Muñiz,” the book’s synopsis said. “We all have moments every day where we can use a little help. Some are small, like waking up for school or getting along with a sibling. Others are big, like helping to save the planet and all its creatures—especially sloths!”

Muniz claimed she wrote the book to help raise money for sloths, which are facing extinction.

“In school I learned about sloths and how they’re facing extinction, so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers,” Muniz told People magazine said in a statement. “I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help — two things that bring me a lot of comfort.”