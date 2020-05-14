West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee Promises There Will Be Football In The Fall, Says He Will ‘Suit Up’ Himself If He Has To

West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee has every intention of playing football in the fall.

With debate swirling about what will happen when the end of August rolls around, Gee made it clear the Mountaineers will be playing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We are going to play football in the fall, even if I have to suit up,” Gee explained during an interview with WOWK.

Hell yeah. Inject Gordon Gee’s energy and spirit right into my veins. That’s a dude who just doesn’t know how to quit.

That’s the kind of guy I want in a foxhole next to me when the bullets start flying. That’s the kind of guy I want to go to war with.

He’s elderly and he’s out here talking about putting on the pads and playing himself in the fall. Him dropping the line about his ankles being taped is laugh-out-loud funny.

While I’m not a Big 12 guy, I’m happy to stand by Gee during this fight. Together, we’re going to win this war and get our football back.

You best believe that!