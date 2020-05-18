Hue Jackson Says The Browns Never Talked About Trading For Russell Wilson

Former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson says the team never had talks about trading for Russell Wilson.

A recent report claiming the Browns and Seattle Seahawks had talks about trading Wilson sent shockwaves through the world of football, but Jackson said it's nonsense.

“There’s no way that happened that way. None. None whatsoever,” Jackson said during a recent talk with Pat McAfee. You can watch him break the whole thing down below.

Former #Browns coach Hue Jackson says there is “NO WAY” Russell Wilson trade talks occurred #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/opWd2U6XKT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 15, 2020

I’m inclined to believe Jackson on this one. I really am. I find it so incredibly difficult to believe the Browns faced the choice of Baker Mayfield or Russell Wilson, and rolled with the former.

If it is true, then everyone on the Browns should have been fired on the spot because that’s simply absurd.

Wilson is a generational talent and his place in the Hall of Fame is already secured. In what fantasyland would you take Baker Mayfield over him?

Even if you thought Mayfield would be a great pro (hasn’t happened yet), you’d still never pass on Wilson for him. That’d never happen.

While we might never fully learn the truth, I don’t find it hard to believe Jackson is being honest here. It’s borderline impossible for me to believe the Browns turned down Wilson.