REPORT: Seattle Seahawks Offered Russell Wilson To The Cleveland Browns For First Pick In 2018 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns reportedly declined a trade for Russell Wilson prior to the 2018 NFL draft.

The Browns held the first pick in the 2018 draft and they used it to pick quarterback Baker Mayfield. According to NFL insider Chris Simms, they could have traded for the Seahawks star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Simms told Mike Florio the following about the situation, according to ProFootballTalk:

I’ll say this and I’ve told you this before. I had heard a rumor from some people that I trust a couple years ago and Seattle called Cleveland when they had the No. 1 pick and there was this rumor going around the NFL that they offered Russell Wilson to the Browns the year they drafted Baker Mayfield … but I don’t know how serious those discussions were.

Obviously, teams have trade talks all the time. Teams test the waters on a regular basis. So, who knows how serious these talks ever were.

Having said that, if you had the chance to get Russell Wilson and opted to draft Baker Mayfield, then you should never be allowed to work in the NFL again.

You should be banned for life from making any football-related decision.

Imagine having a shot to land the Super Bowl champion and then coming to the conclusion Baker Mayfield is a better option.

It’s a laugh-out-loud bad decision. I know I’m a pro-Wilson guy, and I have some issues with Mayfield. Still, this is way bigger than that.

This is about one of the worst franchises in pro sports getting a crack at a generational talent and then choosing to ride with the former Oklahoma star.

There should honestly be congressional investigations into what happened here. There’s simply no excuse. I feel bad for Browns fans. Imagine having to wake up every day for the rest of your life knowing Russell Wilson was nearly your starting quarterback and instead you have Baker Mayfield.

Life sure is tough!