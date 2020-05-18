Matthew Stafford Says He Would Play Football Right Now If It Was Allowed

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford would suit up right now if it was allowed.

The team tweeted out a quote from the face of the franchise, and I think it’s safe to say he’s ready to roll. “If we could put the pads on today and go play, I would do it,” Stafford said in the tweet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

QB1 is healthy and ready to go! pic.twitter.com/KHQhAWXUNN — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 16, 2020

That’s my quarterback right there. That’s the man who is leading my team. That’s the man who is running the offense for the Lions.

That’s the kind of man I want to go to war with and share a foxhole with. We need more kinds of players with his attitude and energy.

Yes, we’re in a war with coronavirus right now, but we still need football. We still need something to look forward to.

Stafford appears hellbent on putting the pads on and airing things out again. I honestly can’t wait to watch him do it.

We’ve been in quarantine for months and months, and it’s about time we get back to life as normal. With guys like Stafford all in on playing again, there’s no way we can lose!

Go, Stafford, go!