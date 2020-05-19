EXCLUSIVE: McCarthy Explains How Dems Blocked Substantive FISA Reforms

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide-ranging interview on the effort to reopen America amid the coronavirus pandemic, FISA reform, remote voting for Congress, and more.

In this video McCarthy explains why there haven’t been any substantive FISA reforms.

“Congress has done more than we have done in the past, but we could do much more, the problem is the Democrats are in the majority,” said McCarthy. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: McCarthy Says ‘Pelosi Is Trying To Solidify More Power’ With Remote Voting For Congress In Wide-Ranging Interview.)

He went on to react to one of President Donald Trump’s recent Tweets directed at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pressuring him to hold the ‘Russia hoaxers’ accountable.

Mitch, I love you, but this is 100% true. Time is running out. Get tough and move quickly, or it will be too late. The Dems are vicious, but got caught. They MUST pay a big price for what they have done to our Country. Don’t let them get away with this! @LindseyGrahamSC https://t.co/PplfqTJdHc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt