Olivia Culpo Announced All Her Masks Are Sold Out As She Praised Supporters For Helping To Feed Thousands During Pandemic

Olivia Culpo announced that all her face masks have sold out as she praised supporters for helping to feed thousands during the pandemic.

“Officially sold out of our latest @morethanamask drop over the weekend!” the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned her post on Instagram while praising her millions of followers. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 19, 2020 at 12:31pm PDT

“Thank you all so much for your support,” she added. “We are providing thousands of meals to @feedingamerica and my goal is to reach 1 million!” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Culpo continued, “I think we will! I will keep you posted on the next drop. Thank you for your patience as we try to get your orders out as soon as possible. If you have any questions you can direct them to admin@morethanamask.org New styles coming soon.”

It all comes after the supermodel announced just one week ago that she had created the More Than A Mask organization to “raise charitable funds during the pandemic.” She shared that the funds would go directly to Feeding America, “with one mask purchased providing 100 meals.”

The swimsuit model becomes the latest celebrity to step up during the coronavirus outbreak. Others include the likes of fellow SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski, Irina Shayk, and so many more.