REPORT: ‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce And His Girlfriend Found Dead In Las Vegas Home

“Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were reportedly found dead at a Las Vegas residence.

The Las Vegas Medical Examiners office confirmed their deaths on Monday to E! News. Boyce, who played Tyler Crowley in the series, and Adepoju were pronounced dead on May 13. The cause of death is unknown.

BREAKING: #Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce found dead aged 30 along with girlfriend Natalie Adepoju https://t.co/rZHwMm9m5u pic.twitter.com/wnSB9AFKJk — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 19, 2020



“Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house,” a source told the outlet. “He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them.”

The source claimed Boyce, 30, had been “really focused and handling a lot of business.” Boyce “would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter.” (RELATED: ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star Ken Osmond Dies At 76)

“Greg was definitely a person who loved life and [was] super positive… super animated, really witty, he was the life of the party,” another source told E! “I will definitely miss him. He was one of my funniest friends in LA and made my experience there really memorable.”