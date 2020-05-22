Diamond and Silk Unload On Joe Biden Over ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comments

Social media personalities “Diamond and Silk” have a lot to say about former Vice President Joe Biden after the “you ain’t black” comment he made during an interview with “The Breakfast Club.”

“I’m tired of these white liberals that tell black people how they should think and how they should or shouldn’t be part of the conversation,” said Diamond. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Texas AG Ken Paxton Explains Why He’s Fighting Against Voting-By-Mail During Coronavirus.)

They went on to criticize Biden’s virtual campaign strategy.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

