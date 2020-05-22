Matt Whitaker Slams ‘Above The Law’ Comey And The Deep State Gang

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we talk with former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker about his new book, “Above the Law: The Inside Story of How the Justice Department Tried to Subvert President Trump.”

We cover what he saw of the deep state first hand as Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ chief of staff, then for three months as acting AG during the Mueller investigation. What does he think of former FBI Director James Comey and the gang and how they plotted and executed an attempt to ruin lives and hobble the first term of President Donald Trump? Was the Mueller investigation really led by Mueller or was it Andrew Weissmann? Can the deep state be overcome? And will any of the people who orchestrated this hoax ever face justice? We get into all of it. (RELATED: Here’s What Matt Whitaker Thinks Of Robert Mueller)

Listen to the show:

Watch the Matthew Whitaker interview:

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive free shipping on your order.(RELATED: Matt Whitaker Called Political Makeup Of Mueller Grand Juries ‘Concerning’)