Trump Escalates Feud With Fox News Over Poll, Hopes ‘Roger A Is Looking Down’ At ‘Once Beautiful Creation’

President Donald Trump amped up his criticism Friday morning of Fox News, again calling for its pollster to be fired due to bad numbers for him in a new Fox poll.

“@FoxNews should fire their Fake Pollster. Never had a good Fox Poll!” Trump tweeted Friday.

.@FoxNews should fire their Fake Pollster. Never had a good Fox Poll! https://t.co/joHfkQwd9L — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

“Why doesn’t @FoxNews put up the CNBC POLL or the (believe it or not!) @CNN Poll?” Trump said in a following tweet.

“Hope Roger A is looking down and watching what has happened to this once beautiful creation!”

Why doesn’t @FoxNews put up the CNBC POLL or the (believe it or not!) @CNN Poll? Hope Roger A is looking down and watching what has happened to this once beautiful creation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

These latest tweets seems to come from a new Fox News poll that shows Biden trouncing Trump nationally, with a 9 point lead.

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade called the numbers “staggering” on air Friday morning.

The president repeatedly attacked the network this week, starting on Monday after Fox personality Neil Cavuto criticized his use of hydroxychloroquine. (RELATED: Trump Warns That Chris Wallace, Fox News Are ‘On A Bad Path’ After Pelosi Interview)

“@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes,” Trump said.

“You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!”

.@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet! https://t.co/jXxsF0flUM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

Again on Thursday, Trump called Cavuto and Fox News contributor Juan Williams “garbage” and complained that the network isn’t helping him win re-election.