Kobe Bryant Ring Sells At Auction For $206,080

One of Kobe Bryant’s rings has recently sold for a shocking amount of money at auction.

According to TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers legend made his mother Pamela a custom ring following his championship in 2000. After a legal battle, she eventually sold it in 2013. The buyer put it up for auction through Goldin Auction, and it sold for a staggering amount of money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ reported Sunday that it sold for $206,080. The value obviously skyrocketed after Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash back in January.

That sure is a hell of a lot of money to pay for a ring. It’s worth noting again that this isn’t his NBA championship ring.

It’s a custom ring he had made for his mother after winning the title in 2000. Still, it’s a gaudy ring and it’s now sold for a ton of money.

Imagine how much money you have to have in order to drop $206,080 on a piece of memorabilia. I have some cool stuff, but I can’t imagine spending that kind of cash.

There’s no doubt at all Kobe moved the needle during his life. He garnered millions of fans on his way to winning five titles with the Lakers.

Now, he’s seemingly only become more famous in death, and the memorabilia tied to him has shot up in value.

Let us know in the comments what you think of someone dropping more than $200,000 on one of Kobe’s rings. It sure is a ton of money.