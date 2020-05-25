SURVEY: Less Than Half Of Americans Know The True Meaning Of Memorial Day

A new survey conducted by OnePoll for the University of Phoenix shows that less than half of Americans know the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Those polled were asked a variety of questions related to the holiday. It found that only 43% of some 2,000 respondents understood that Memorial Day is intended to honor the men and women who died while in service of the United States Armed Forces, according to a New York Post piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Chris Pratt Pays His Respects To Fallen Soldiers On Memorial Day)

The results showed that 28% thought Memorial Day was the day to honor all veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. That day is actually Veterans Day, held in November every year.

#MemorialDay is observed each year on the last Monday in May. This day is in honor and remembrance of all men and woman who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.#HonorThem pic.twitter.com/1xwKDTB0MA — U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 24, 2020

Another 36% of the respondents were reportedly unaware of any difference at all between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

A similar survey conducted by the University of Phoenix in 2019 found that 55% of those polled correctly understood the meaning of the holiday, but 27% confused it with Veterans Day.

“Even though there’s some confusion about the holiday, 83 percent of Americans believe it’s important to do something to commemorate Memorial Day,” the report said.

“For many Americans, Memorial Day is a much-needed day off to relax and enjoy their family,” Brian Ishmael, senior director, University of Phoenix Office of Military and Veteran Affairs and former U.S. Army sergeant shared.

“It is important to understand that it is also a solemn day of remembrance,” he added. “For me, as a combat veteran and for military members and their families, this day holds great significance. Not everyone I served with was fortunate enough to return home.”

The survey also found that 79% of those polled said their plans for Memorial Day would be different than in the past, due to the restrictions during the pandemic.