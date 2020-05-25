SEC Will Allow Voluntary Athletic Activities Starting June 8

The SEC will allow athletic programs to open up starting June 8.

The conference has announced the start of voluntary athletic activities starting June 8 “under strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ALERT-Voluntary in-person athletics activities may resume on @SEC campuses, at the discretion of each university, beginning June 8 under strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 22, 2020

There you have it, folks! The ball is rolling and we’re back. We’re getting our sports back.

I love how the conference said it’s “voluntary.” Give me a break. Once these schools get the green light, athletes are going to return without a doubt.

There’s not a school in the SEC that won’t have football players back June 8. It’s laughable to think differently. There’s no chance any team takes longer.

Once Alabama, LSU, Auburn and Georgia get rolling, everyone else will jump right back into the action.

Damn, I could cry right now. I’m that happy. It’s been a long war against coronavirus. It’s been a tough war against coronavirus.

Victory is on the horizon, and the SEC getting back to playing football is a huge step forward.